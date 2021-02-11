Beshear updates KY on State of Emergency, vaccine plans

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on weather conditions and COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.

Tune in today at 4 p.m. EST for the latest information on weather conditions in the commonwealth, as well as new vaccine site announcements. Watch live via https://t.co/n7homYp4K3 or https://t.co/ofGhdK4kxn for closed captions. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 11, 2021

Earlier today, Beshear was joined by Jim Gray, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Michael Dossett, executive director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management as he declared a state of emergency for the Bluegrass State due to the severe snowstorm that hit regions of the state.

On Wednesday, the governor announced the state’s Kroger vaccine sites would be closed today, Thursday, Feb. 11 and all appointments would be rescheduled due to the then-impending weather. The governor also closed all state offices for Thursday.

During today’s briefing, Beshear will also provide an update on COVID-19 and vaccines in the state. Yesterday, the state reported the state’s positivity rate had decreased to 7.5% as of Wednesday, Feb. 10. Health officials also reported 1,914 new cases and 49 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s totals to 383,032 cases and 4,175 deaths.