Beshear updates the Bluegrass State on COVID-19, vaccines

(WOWK) - Early in the week, weather models had projected a sharp drop in the temperatures in our area on Sunday night in particular, heading into Monday. Previously the notion was that we could see single digits Monday morning. But recent weather model trends now have warmed those temperatures fairly substantially. To be sure, the temperatures will still be cold, but not single digits, and the jump of 10 to 15 degrees in model output is a significant boost.

You can see the trends of the weather models as they progressed from Monday until Wednesday, as they curb how far south the leading edge of the Arctic air mass goes. Below is a progression of weather models showing forecast temperatures at 5,000 feet above the ground. The colder colors started initially Monday all the way into our area, but now the flow appears to cut off a little to the north of the WOWK viewing region.