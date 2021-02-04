Coronavirus Updates

Beshear updates the Bluegrass State on COVID-19, vaccines

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Kentucky gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Feb 4.

The governor’s update comes after the state reported 51 additional deaths and 2,592 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state to 3,863 deaths and 369,519 cases throughout the pandemic. 106 of the Commonwealth’s 120 counties are red on the Current Incidence Rate map as of Wednesday evening with 11 counties in orange and three in yellow.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS