Beshear updates the Bluegrass State on COVID-19, vaccines

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Kentucky gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Feb 4.
The governor’s update comes after the state reported 51 additional deaths and 2,592 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state to 3,863 deaths and 369,519 cases throughout the pandemic. 106 of the Commonwealth’s 120 counties are red on the Current Incidence Rate map as of Wednesday evening with 11 counties in orange and three in yellow.
