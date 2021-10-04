Beshear urges bonuses for essential workers during pandemic

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks before the signing of a bill creating a partial ban on no-knock warrants at the Center for African American Heritage in Louisville, Ky., Friday, April 9, 2021. The bill signing comes after months of demonstrations set off by the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in her home during a botched police raid. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Governor Andy Beshear is recommending that Kentucky use $400 million in federal pandemic relief aid to provide bonuses next year.

It would be aimed at health-care workers and others who worked on the front lines providing essential services during the pandemic.

The Democratic governor said Monday he’ll send the framework of the plan to the Republican-dominated legislature within 10 days.

Lawmakers would make the final decision in how to appropriate the federal aid. Beshear’s recommendation comes as many Kentucky hospitals struggle with staffing shortages to treat coronavirus patients.

The governor says the federal money won’t be available until next year.