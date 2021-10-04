All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Beshear urges bonuses for essential workers during pandemic

Kentucky

by: BRUCE SCHREINER

Posted: / Updated:
Andy Beshear

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks before the signing of a bill creating a partial ban on no-knock warrants at the Center for African American Heritage in Louisville, Ky., Friday, April 9, 2021. The bill signing comes after months of demonstrations set off by the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in her home during a botched police raid. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Governor Andy Beshear is recommending that Kentucky use $400 million in federal pandemic relief aid to provide bonuses next year.

It would be aimed at health-care workers and others who worked on the front lines providing essential services during the pandemic.

The Democratic governor said Monday he’ll send the framework of the plan to the Republican-dominated legislature within 10 days.

Lawmakers would make the final decision in how to appropriate the federal aid. Beshear’s recommendation comes as many Kentucky hospitals struggle with staffing shortages to treat coronavirus patients.

The governor says the federal money won’t be available until next year.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS