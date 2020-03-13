Beshear urges Kentucky to work together as state will see more positive tests of COVID-19

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, right, promotes a bill to cap out-of-pocket costs for many Kentuckians relying on insulin on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Frankfort, Ky. The Democratic governor was joined by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Republican state Rep. Danny Bentley, the bill’s lead sponsor. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Governor Andy Beshear is sharing another update and still encourages the public not to panic or fear over the coronavirus pandemic. He continues to recommend social distancing for Kentuckians to alter the curve of the spread of the coronavirus.

Beshear says the three labs in the state able to test faster, and he believes there are at least three new positive tests that could come in this evening. Beshear also says one of the early patients from Harrison County has improved and has been released from the hospital.

He also says several public and private schools such as the Kentucky School for the Blind and several technologies schools have made the decision to close or cease person-to-person classes for the next two weeks. The state will also temporarily close senior centers.

The governor says KEMI will be providing wage replacements for first responders & medical personnel

The governor says the best way to prevent the virus is for Kentuckians to work as a team to avoid activities and events that could allow it to spread. Beshear says he encourages people to continue a normal schedule and does not mean for people to “hunker down” and stay inside, but simply to practice good hygiene at all times and remain at the CDC’s recommended guidelines for social distancing (a six-foot radius) while outside and in public.

The governor’s office is also working with Medicaid and insurance programs to move toward making testing as easily available and affordable as possible.

He also encourages not going to healthcare systems to be checked if you are well. He says if you are well, but nervous about COVID-19, to call the state’s hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear says anyone looking for information about the coronavirus in Kentucky can visit the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services website or call the hotline.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories