Beshear vetoes bill aiming to create scholarship tax credits

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s vetoing a measure that would allow limited use of scholarship tax credits for private school tuition. He calls it an attack on public education.

Public education advocates denounced the proposal leading up to Beshear’s veto announcement Wednesday. But the embattled bill could still become law when the Republican-led legislature reconvenes next week.

Override votes are expected on a series of vetoes. The measure would create education opportunity accounts to pay for education expenses, including private school tuition in highly populated counties.

The accounts would be backed by private donors who would receive tax credits.