Beshear voices budget concerns, encourages precaution ahead of holiday weekend

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state is looking at one of the most difficult years in budget-balancing due to the pandemic. He says officials are estimating a $1.1 billion shortfall with potential cuts of 16%-29%. However, the governor says a stimulus similar to the CARES Act from the federal government, or approval from the legislature to use some of the current CARES Act funds would help to balance the budget.

Beshear confirmed 282 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals 15,624 cases and 565 deaths.

The governor also says 404,781 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky, and at least 3,990 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor and Commissioner for the Cabinet of Public Health and Safety, Dr. Steven Stack also encourage Kentuckians to practice precautions over the Fourth of July weekend including social distancing and mask wearing. Beshear also advises people across the state against traveling to hotspot areas such as Myrtle Beach for their safety.

