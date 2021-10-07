Coronavirus Updates
Beshear wants to reward Kentucky frontline workers who stayed on job

Kentucky

by: BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says he wants to reward frontline workers in Kentucky who stayed on the job throughout the pandemic with bonuses.

Beshear floated the proposal earlier this week. He wants to use $400 million in federal pandemic aid to reward health care workers and others with the extra payments next year.

On Thursday, the governor delved deeper into his proposal. He says he’ll recommend that the bonuses go to essential workers who toiled throughout the pandemic in the same job or for the same employer. He also mentioned a larger pool of workers who should be considered for the bonuses.

