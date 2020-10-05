Beshear: ‘We are in an escalation’

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the Bluegrass State is now in another escalation of COVID-19 cases after the state reported it’s highest daily and weekly totals this past weekend.

“We are in an escalation,” Beshear said. “And what does an escalation do? It threatens the health of our friends and our neighbors.”

Beshear urged Kentuckians to take more precautions and to work to prevent further spread of the virus. The governor pointed out when the virus first reached Kentucky, the state didn’t see an overall total of 6,000 cases until two months later, a total the state has now reached within a week. Beshear confirmed a weekly total of 6,126 new cases for the week of Sept. 28.

“We cannot have repeats of last week.” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

As of 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, Kentucky Gov. Beshear confirmed 543 new positive COVID-19 cases, a number he called “concerning for a Monday.” The new cases bring the state to 73,158 total cases in the Bluegrass State since the pandemic began.

State health officials also reported five additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 1,214 Kentuckians who have died due to COVID-19.

The governor’s office confirmed the deaths of a 69-year-old man from Boyd County; an 85-year-old man and two women, ages 91 and 99, from Daviess County; and a 71-year-old man from Robertson County.

The state has conducted 1,539,707 COVID-19 tests with a current positivity rate of 4.69%. The governor says at least 12,445 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

