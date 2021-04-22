Beshear: ‘We need you to get vaccinated’

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and state health officials continue urging Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Thursday, April 22, the governor said 1,696530 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. On April 12, Beshear announced an incentive for accelerating the pace for COVID-19 vaccinations in the Bluegrass State, saying once 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first shot he would lift capacity restrictions at most venues and businesses.

“We need you to get vaccinated. The good news is there are half a million first doses ready to go into people’s arms. At many of these vaccination sites, you can sign up right now for tomorrow at about any time, or any day that’s most convenient for you,” said Beshear.

The governor also confirmed 628 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to a total of 439,551 cases throughout the pandemic. Kentucky’s current positivity rate is at 3.36%.

The state is also reporting a total of eight new deaths related to the virus, three of which were found through audits and five of which were reported in April. The total brings Kentucky to 6,381 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 440 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and of those patients, 121 are in the ICU and 55 are on ventilators.

Kentucky’s Current Incidence Rate map shows eight counties in red, including Lewis, Mason, Bracken, Bath, Montgomery, Powell, Wolfe and Morgan counties.