Beshear: We will close bars and restaurants if necessary

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he may have to close Kentucky’s bars and restaurants if residents do not stop congregating in these places.

He says Kentucky residents should practice social distancing. That means making sacrifices and not gather in large groups in bars and restaurants.

Beshear says the state now has 20 total COVID-19 cases. He says one resident is in bad shape and medical officials do not expect that individual to recover at this time.

Beshear says that resident does have some other medical factors contributing to their condition as well as COVID-19.

“Our prayers are with that individual’s family,” he says.

