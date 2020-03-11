Beshear: We will continue to be aggressive in making recommendations

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provided more clarification regarding why he called for churches to stop public services.

In a video posted to social media, he said he understands situations such as these are difficult, but the Kentucky government is attempting to protect residents who are at risk for COVID-19.

Many Kentucky residents that regularly attend church services fall into the most vulnerable group, he says.

“So much of those that attend are over 60 or may have underlying health conditions,” he said.

Because of this, he says it is the responsibility of every Kentucky resident to help protect those at risk for COVID-19.

He says he will continue to be aggressive with the recommendations he presents to the public. He says he urges all Kentuckians to work together to protect each other.

“At the end of the day, my job is to protect people and we’re making the very best decisions we can with the information that we have we have,” he said.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories