Beshear: Work together for ‘Team Kentucky’

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms Kentucky has 16 positive COVID-19 cases at this time.

He says one from Harrison County is now out of the hospital and out of the woods.

The others, from counties including Harrison, Fayette, Jefferson, Bourbon, Nelson and Montgomery County. One individual is not in good shape, he says.

He says Kentucky recently had the first case who refused to self-quarantine. The state government worked with county government officials to force quarantine.

New actions taken today include asking all Kentucky hospitals to cease elective procedures by close of business Wednesday.

He says he’s asking child-care centers in Kentucky to create closing procedures they can enact within 72 hours if necessary.

Beshear says he will receive the results from 31 more tests tonight.

For the most up-to-date information, Beshear says he encourages “Team Kentucky” to visit kycovid19.ky.gov or call 800-722-5725

Beshear says he encourages all residents to look out for one another during this time. He says that includes sharing. Residents should not purchase more supplies than they need.

