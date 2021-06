(STACKER)—Known in other parts of the world as shires, provinces, or territories, the United States’ counties (also known in certain states as boroughs or parishes) date back to the 1600s, when settlers first came to find freedom from British rule. Today, those counties remain, with the 50 states divided into several, each with its own unique makeup.

For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wishlists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Kentucky using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#25. Logan County

– Population: 26,902

– Median home value: $111,000 (70% own)

– Median rent: $661 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $48,014

– Top public schools: Olmstead Elementary School (A-), Auburn Elementary School (B+), Logan County High School (B)

– Top private schools: Plainview Mennonite School (unavailable), New Hope School (unavailable), Sands Springs School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Russellville (B), Adairville (B), Auburn (B)

#24. Larue County

– Population: 14,204

– Median home value: $115,600 (74% own)

– Median rent: $703 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $47,643

– Top public schools: LaRue County Middle School (B+), LaRue County High School (B+), Hodgenville Elementary School (B)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Hodgenville (B-), Buffalo (B-), Magnolia (C+)

#23. Hopkins County

– Population: 45,331

– Median home value: $108,700 (69% own)

– Median rent: $715 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $47,170

– Top public schools: Pride Elementary School (A-), Madisonville North Hopkins High School (A-), West Broadway Elementary School (B+)

– Top private schools: Grace Baptist School (B+), Christ the King School (unavailable), CornerStone Preparatory School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Madisonville (B), Mortons Gap (B-), Earlington (B-)

#22. Barren County

– Population: 43,884

– Median home value: $125,400 (67% own)

– Median rent: $681 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $41,459

– Top public schools: Glasgow High School (A), Glasgow Middle School (A-), North Jackson Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Glasgow Christian Academy (B+)

– Top places to live: Glasgow (B-), Cave City (C+), Park City (B)

#21. Graves County

– Population: 37,248

– Median home value: $104,300 (75% own)

– Median rent: $639 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $44,043

– Top public schools: Sedalia Elementary School (A), Wingo Elementary School (A-), Graves County Central Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Northside Baptist Christian School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Mayfield (B-), Wingo (B+), Fancy Farm (B+)

#20. Shelby County

– Population: 47,325

– Median home value: $197,300 (70% own)

– Median rent: $849 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $67,056

– Top public schools: Martha Layne Collins High School (B+), Simpsonville Elementary School (B-), Shelby County High School (B-)

– Top private schools: Cornerstone Christian Academy (B)

– Top places to live: Shelbyville (B)

#19. Pulaski County

– Population: 64,350

– Median home value: $116,200 (69% own)

– Median rent: $682 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $39,998

– Top public schools: Shopville Elementary School (A), Oak Hill Elementary School (A), Meece Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Somerset Christian School (A-), Saline Christian Academy (unavailable), Jordan Christian Academy (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Somerset (B-), Ferguson (B), Eubank (B)

#18. Spencer County

– Population: 18,680

– Median home value: $213,300 (85% own)

– Median rent: $649 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $80,166

– Top public schools: Spencer County Elementary School (A-), Spencer County Middle School (B+), Taylorsville Elementary School (B)

– Top private schools: Spencer Christian (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Elk Creek (B)

#17. Meade County

– Population: 28,182

– Median home value: $153,500 (73% own)

– Median rent: $856 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $56,603

– Top public schools: Brandenburg Primary School (A-), David T. Wilson Elementary School (A-), Stuart Pepper Middle School (B+)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Muldraugh (B-), Doe Valley (B+), Brandenburg (B)

#16. Franklin County

– Population: 50,529

– Median home value: $142,900 (63% own)

– Median rent: $762 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $56,274

– Top public schools: Frankfort High School (B+), Collins Lane Elementary School (B), Franklin County High School (B)

– Top private schools: The Frankfort Christian Academy (B+), Capital Day School (A+), Good Shepherd School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Frankfort (B+)

#15. Henderson County

– Population: 45,829

– Median home value: $128,400 (61% own)

– Median rent: $689 (39% rent)

– Median household income: $48,926

– Top public schools: Henderson County South Middle School (A-), Spottsville Elementary School (A-), Niagara Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Holy Name Elementary School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Henderson (B), Spottsville (B+), Robards (B)

#14. Madison County

– Population: 90,802

– Median home value: $159,300 (59% own)

– Median rent: $710 (41% rent)

– Median household income: $50,060

– Top public schools: B. Michael Caudill Middle School (A-), Model Laboratory School (B+), Shannon Johnson Elementary School (B+)

– Top private schools: The Growing Place (unavailable), St. Mark Catholic School (unavailable), Burrier Child Development Center – Eastern Kentucky University (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Berea (A-)

#13. Daviess County

– Population: 100,474

– Median home value: $133,600 (68% own)

– Median rent: $769 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $51,673

– Top public schools: F.T. Burns Elementary School (A), Newton Parrish Elementary School (A-), Tamarack Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Owensboro Catholic High School (B), Trinity High School (C+), Owensboro Catholic Elementary School (K-3) (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Owensboro (B+), Masonville (B+), Whitesville (B-)

#12. Jessamine County

– Population: 53,032

– Median home value: $172,100 (65% own)

– Median rent: $789 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $58,245

– Top public schools: West Jessamine High School (B+), West Jessamine Middle School (B+), Rosenwald Dunbar Elementary School (B)

– Top private schools: Tabernacle Christian Academy (B), Christian Light Academy (unavailable), Creative Montessori School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Wilmore (A+), Nicholasville (B-), High Bridge (C+)

#11. Hardin County

– Population: 108,527

– Median home value: $156,600 (61% own)

– Median rent: $827 (39% rent)

– Median household income: $54,367

– Top public schools: Elizabethtown High School (A-), Talton K. Stone Middle School (A-), Lincoln Trail Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: North Hardin Christian School (B), St. James Catholic School (unavailable), Academy of Learning – Elizabethtown (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Elizabethtown (B+), Vine Grove (B+), Radcliff (B)

#10. Warren County

– Population: 128,652

– Median home value: $167,600 (59% own)

– Median rent: $781 (41% rent)

– Median household income: $52,270

– Top public schools: The Gatton Academy (A+), Bowling Green High School (A), W.R. McNeill Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Bowling Green Christian Academy (B), Anchored Christian School (A-), St. Joseph Interparochial School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Plano (A), Bowling Green (A-), Woodburn (B+)

#9. Woodford County

– Population: 26,318

– Median home value: $203,000 (71% own)

– Median rent: $771 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $63,820

– Top public schools: Woodford County Middle School (A-), Huntertown Elementary School (A-), Woodford County High School (A-)

– Top private schools: St. Leo School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Versailles (B+)

#8. Scott County

– Population: 54,667

– Median home value: $189,500 (70% own)

– Median rent: $900 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $70,817

– Top public schools: Scott County Middle School (B+), Northern Elementary School (B+), Scott County High School (B+)

– Top private schools: Providence Christian Academy (unavailable), St. John School (unavailable), Childcare Network Georgetown (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Georgetown (B+), Sadieville (B+), Stamping Ground (B-)

#7. McCracken County

– Population: 65,268

– Median home value: $143,400 (65% own)

– Median rent: $717 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $46,080

– Top public schools: Hendron Lone Oak Elementary School (A), Concord Elementary School (A), Heath Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Community Christian Academy (A-)

– Top places to live: Hendron (A-), Paducah (A-), Reidland (B)

#6. Jefferson County

– Population: 767,419

– Median home value: $170,100 (62% own)

– Median rent: $871 (38% rent)

– Median household income: $56,586

– Top public schools: DuPont Manual High School (A+), Anchorage Independent Public School (A+), J. Graham Brown School (A)

– Top private schools: Kentucky Country Day School (A+), Louisville Collegiate School (A+), Saint Xavier High School (A+)

– Top places to live: Cherokee Seneca (A+), Cherokee Gardens (A+), Indian Hills (A+)

#5. Kenton County

– Population: 165,668

– Median home value: $161,100 (66% own)

– Median rent: $811 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $64,339

– Top public schools: Beechwood High School (A), Beechwood Elementary School (A), White’s Tower Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Villa Madonna Academy (A+), Covington Latin School (A+), Notre Dame Academy (A)

– Top places to live: Fort Wright (A+), Fort Mitchell (A+), Lakeside Park (A)

#4. Boyle County

– Population: 29,972

– Median home value: $146,400 (67% own)

– Median rent: $727 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $46,382

– Top public schools: Perryville Elementary School (A), Junction City Elementary School (A), Boyle County Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Danville Christian Academy (A-)

– Top places to live: Danville (A-), Junction City (B-), Perryville (A-)

#3. Campbell County

– Population: 92,861

– Median home value: $172,000 (70% own)

– Median rent: $850 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $63,050

– Top public schools: Highlands High School (A+), Woodfill Elementary School (A+), Highlands Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Bishop Brossart High School (A), Newport Central Catholic High School (B), St. Joseph Elementary School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Fort Thomas (A+), Wilder (A), Bellevue (A)

#2. Boone County

– Population: 130,820

– Median home value: $189,800 (75% own)

– Median rent: $986 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $78,327

– Top public schools: Randall K. Cooper High School (A), Larry A. Ryle High School (A), Erpenbeck Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: St. Henry District High School (A-), Heritage Academy (B), Immaculate Heart of Mary School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Union (A), Francisville (A), Burlington (A-)

#1. Oldham County

– Population: 65,967

– Median home value: $282,100 (85% own)

– Median rent: $919 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $99,128

– Top public schools: North Oldham High School (A), North Oldham Middle School (A), East Oldham Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: St. Aloysius School (unavailable), Temple Trager Early Childhood Education Center (unavailable), Cadence Academy Preschool – Crestwood (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Crestwood (A+), Pewee Valley (A), Orchard Grass Hills (A)