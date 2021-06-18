Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.
Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Kentucky using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.
Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.
Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Kentucky.
You may also like: People who retire comfortably avoid these financial advisor mistakes
#25. Trigg County
– Population: 14,449
– Median home value: $129,400 (81% own)
– Median rent: $564 (19% rent)
– Median household income: $50,536
– Top places to live: Cadiz (C+)
#24. Franklin County
– Population: 50,529
– Median home value: $142,900 (63% own)
– Median rent: $762 (37% rent)
– Median household income: $56,274
– Top places to live: Frankfort (B+)
#23. Crittenden County
– Population: 9,000
– Median home value: $89,900 (82% own)
– Median rent: $550 (18% rent)
– Median household income: $45,244
– Top places to live: Marion (B-)
#22. Taylor County
– Population: 25,571
– Median home value: $120,200 (60% own)
– Median rent: $643 (40% rent)
– Median household income: $44,522
– Top places to live: Campbellsville (B-)
#21. Jessamine County
– Population: 53,032
– Median home value: $172,100 (65% own)
– Median rent: $789 (35% rent)
– Median household income: $58,245
– Top places to live: Wilmore (A+), Nicholasville (B-), High Bridge (C+)
#20. Owen County
– Population: 10,796
– Median home value: $116,100 (75% own)
– Median rent: $624 (25% rent)
– Median household income: $48,801
– Top places to live: Owenton (B-)
#19. Muhlenberg County
– Population: 30,951
– Median home value: $93,900 (80% own)
– Median rent: $600 (20% rent)
– Median household income: $43,590
– Top places to live: Central City (B), Greenville (B-), Powderly (B-)
#18. Edmonson County
– Population: 12,138
– Median home value: $87,300 (80% own)
– Median rent: $660 (20% rent)
– Median household income: $43,401
– Top places to live: Brownsville (B-)
#17. Russell County
– Population: 17,778
– Median home value: $95,000 (74% own)
– Median rent: $549 (26% rent)
– Median household income: $38,390
– Top places to live: Russell Springs (B-)
#16. Caldwell County
– Population: 12,702
– Median home value: $87,900 (76% own)
– Median rent: $577 (24% rent)
– Median household income: $44,775
– Top places to live: Princeton (B)
#15. Woodford County
– Population: 26,318
– Median home value: $203,000 (71% own)
– Median rent: $771 (29% rent)
– Median household income: $63,820
– Top places to live: Versailles (B+)
#14. Mercer County
– Population: 21,592
– Median home value: $147,300 (72% own)
– Median rent: $624 (28% rent)
– Median household income: $55,093
– Top places to live: Harrodsburg (B-), Burgin (B+), Salvisa (C+)
#13. Clinton County
– Population: 10,193
– Median home value: $72,800 (70% own)
– Median rent: $472 (30% rent)
– Median household income: $32,184
– Top places to live: Albany (C)
#12. McLean County
– Population: 9,283
– Median home value: $104,700 (78% own)
– Median rent: $520 (22% rent)
– Median household income: $51,861
– Top places to live: Beech Grove (B-), Sacramento (C+), Island (C+)
#11. Cumberland County
– Population: 6,697
– Median home value: $89,400 (73% own)
– Median rent: $465 (27% rent)
– Median household income: $35,344
– Top places to live: Burkesville (B-)
#10. Fulton County
– Population: 6,130
– Median home value: $66,100 (61% own)
– Median rent: $579 (39% rent)
– Median household income: $30,114
– Top places to live: Fulton (B-)
#9. McCracken County
– Population: 65,268
– Median home value: $143,400 (65% own)
– Median rent: $717 (35% rent)
– Median household income: $46,080
– Top places to live: Hendron (A-), Paducah (A-), Reidland (B)
#8. Jefferson County
– Population: 767,419
– Median home value: $170,100 (62% own)
– Median rent: $871 (38% rent)
– Median household income: $56,586
– Top places to live: Cherokee Seneca (A+), Cherokee Gardens (A+), Indian Hills (A+)
#7. Pulaski County
– Population: 64,350
– Median home value: $116,200 (69% own)
– Median rent: $682 (31% rent)
– Median household income: $39,998
– Top places to live: Somerset (B-), Ferguson (B), Eubank (B)
#6. Livingston County
– Population: 9,235
– Median home value: $102,400 (79% own)
– Median rent: $676 (21% rent)
– Median household income: $50,839
– Top places to live: Ledbetter (C+), Smithland (C+), Grand Rivers (C+)
#5. Greenup County
– Population: 35,555
– Median home value: $116,700 (78% own)
– Median rent: $704 (22% rent)
– Median household income: $51,655
– Top places to live: Russell (A-), Flatwoods (B+), Raceland (B)
#4. Boyd County
– Population: 47,682
– Median home value: $111,200 (69% own)
– Median rent: $699 (31% rent)
– Median household income: $48,308
– Top places to live: Ashland (B), Catlettsburg (B-), Westwood (C+)
#3. Boyle County
– Population: 29,972
– Median home value: $146,400 (67% own)
– Median rent: $727 (33% rent)
– Median household income: $46,382
– Top places to live: Danville (A-), Junction City (B-), Perryville (A-)
#2. Marshall County
– Population: 31,192
– Median home value: $131,100 (81% own)
– Median rent: $690 (19% rent)
– Median household income: $55,113
– Top places to live: Benton (B), Calvert City (B), Hardin (C)
#1. Lyon County
– Population: 8,271
– Median home value: $141,500 (79% own)
– Median rent: $603 (21% rent)
– Median household income: $52,528
– Top places to live: Eddyville (B-)