Between 25 and 40 road accidents after winter weather in Boyd County, Kentucky

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — After an intense band of snow moved through the Tri-State Thursday night, people in our region are left with a beautiful, but hazardous scene.

Ashland, Kentucky saw reports of around six inches of snow, causing emergency officials there to issue a level one snow emergency. This indicates people are encouraged to stay home if possible due to hazardous road conditions.

That emergency notice expired at noon on Friday after plows and salt trucks patrolled roads throughout the day.

While many main roads were well-plowed and salted, some back roads were still a bit hazardous, with some cars not being able to make it uphill.

Maddison Brooke, of Ashland, says because of the hilly terrain, she was barely able to make it into work Friday.

“This morning it was super rough. I woke up looked outside and I had just got a new car yesterday and my car is not the car to go in the snow so my boss had to come get me…Cars were sliding everywhere. Even trying to drive home last night after work it was horrible,” Brooke says.

Emergency officials say there are renewed concerns over driving conditions in the evening hours and days ahead.

“Tonight’s gonna be the big, the big deal. We’re gonna get down close to single digits so anything that didn’t melt, if it doesn’t dry it’s gonna be ice,” says Tim England, director of Boyd County Emergency Management, “Sunday’s supposed to be in the high 40’s with rain, so now we have to worry about what this is gonna cause in flooding issues depending on how much rain we get with the snowmelt.”

England says Thursday night around peak rush hours, they saw between 25 and 40 accidents and cars sliding off of roads.

However, England says overnight and morning commuting hours were quiet, which allowed plows to get the streets in shape.

Now, as the melted snow refreezes, ice—and even black ice—is a big concern on roadways.

“Ice is a completely different animal. You can’t plow ice, all you do is you turn it into a Zamboni. So this is a lot more manageable than ice is,” says Eric Chaney, Boyd County Judge Executive.

Officials still advise people to stay in and off the roads if possible to avoid the icy conditions.

They advise people to be extra cautious if you must be out and give salt and plow trucks plenty of room.