Beyoncé sends letter to KY Attorney General calling for justice for Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, KY — Music superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has written a letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron calling for charges in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

The letter was posted on the superstar’s website Sunday evening.

In the letter, Beyoncé asks Cameron to bring charges against the officers involved in the search warrant leading to the death of Breonna Taylor. Louisville police fatally shot 26-year-old Taylor during a no-knock warrant raid on the wrong apartment back in March.

“Three months have passed — and zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired,” wrote the singer.

“The LMPD’s investigation was turned over to your office, and yet all of the officers involved in the shooting remain employed by the LMPD.”

The singer went on to say the officers involved should face prosecution.

“Don’t let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy,” the letter explained.

“With every death of a Black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: the death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow it. This is your chance to end that pattern…”