FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – A Kentucky Senate panel has advanced a bill to ban the death penalty for some defendants diagnosed with severe mental illnesses.

The measure sailed through the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday. If the full Senate passes the bill without changes, the measure would go to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The proposal won House passage last month.

Under the bill, the death penalty ban would apply to defendants with a documented history of certain mental disorders and who had active symptoms at the time of the offense. The disorders include schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder and delusional disorder.