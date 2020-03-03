FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – A House panel has advanced a bill to have Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet eventually assume control of all driver’s licensing operations.
The measure cleared the House Transportation Committee on Tuesday. It now goes to the full House. The bill would shift responsibility for issuing traditional driver’s licenses away from circuit court clerk’s offices. It sets a mid-2022 deadline for the transition to occur.
The transportation cabinet already oversees issuance of Real ID cards, which many people will eventually need to board domestic airline flights. Transportation officials say the plan is to set up regional offices to issue Real ID licenses and traditional driver’s licenses.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- North Carolina resident tests positive for coronavirus, governor says
- Bill advances to shift KY driver’s licensing operations
- PHOTOS: Who’s still vying for the Democratic presidential nomination
- Warrants issued for woman in 2008 Baby Boy Horry Case; woman was CCU student at time
- Milan Puskar Foundation gives $1 million to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
- Beshear touts guaranteed coverage for preexisting conditions
- Two arrested after copper wire theft at cell tower
- Man gets 27 years in prison for child pornography convictions
- Rock N’ Roll legend Robert Plant to perform in Charleston with new band
- A look inside the Clarksburg Mission’s Sober Living homes