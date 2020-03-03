Bill advances to shift KY driver’s licensing operations

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – A House panel has advanced a bill to have Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet eventually assume control of all driver’s licensing operations.

The measure cleared the House Transportation Committee on Tuesday. It now goes to the full House. The bill would shift responsibility for issuing traditional driver’s licenses away from circuit court clerk’s offices. It sets a mid-2022 deadline for the transition to occur.

The transportation cabinet already oversees issuance of Real ID cards, which many people will eventually need to board domestic airline flights. Transportation officials say the plan is to set up regional offices to issue Real ID licenses and traditional driver’s licenses.

