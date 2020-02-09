Bill requiring armed school officers clears legislature

Closings & Delays
FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill requiring police officers to carry weapons when assigned to schools.

The House passed the measure on a 78-8 vote Friday.

The bill now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear. The bill previously passed the Senate.

It’s a follow-up to last year’s sweeping school safety law, which did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon.

The new bill’s efforts to bolster school counseling had widespread support. But the requirement that school-based officers —  known as school resource officers — be armed caused disagreements.

