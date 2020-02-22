Bill revamping assistance programs clears Kentucky House

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Republican Speaker of the House David Osborne stands at his desk on the floor of the House at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A politically divisive proposal to revamp Kentucky’s public assistance programs and tighten enforcement to prevent fraud won passage in the Republican-run state House on Friday. The bill’s lead sponsors are the House’s top two Republican leaders, House Speaker David Osborne and House Speaker Pro Tem David Meade. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has passed a bill to revamp public assistance programs and tighten enforcement to prevent suspected fraud.

The politically divisive proposal cleared the Republican-run House on a 58-32 vote Friday.

It now heads to the GOP-dominated Senate.

The sweeping measure aims to shift more people off public assistance and into the workforce. But Democratic lawmakers objected to portions they see as punitive against the poor.

The bill’s sponsors include the House’s top two Republican leaders.