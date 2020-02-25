FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – A Kentucky House committee has approved a bill to create a loan program to assist financially struggling rural hospitals.
The bill is seen as a way to protect rural health care. The measure sailed through the House budget committee without opposition on Tuesday. It now goes to the full House. Hospitals situated in counties with fewer than 50,000 people would be eligible for the loans.
The state economic development cabinet would administer the loan program. The measure was introduced following the recent announcement that Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in northeastern Kentucky will close later this year.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Couple makes mats for the homeless out of plastic bags
- Illinois police department rallies behind boy with cancer
- Bill to assist rural Kentucky hospitals clears House panel
- Handgun confiscated at Yeager Airport
- Man accused of raping, abusing infant sentenced to 4 years in prison
- Pinellas Park teacher who died of cancer leaves behind $60K for her school to build sensory playground
- North Carolina woman beat her husband to death with a metal baseball bat, police say
- Capital High School Boys Basketball Moves Forward Following Robbery
- ‘Reality Fair’ prepares high school seniors for real world
- Kentucky woman’s ex-boyfriend indicted on charges of murder, robbery