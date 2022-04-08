FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky’s Democratic governor has vetoed bills that would revamp the tax code and tighten rules for public benefits.

It continues Gov. Andy Beshear’s pushback against the Republican legislative agenda. His latest flurry of vetoes were issued Friday.

Beshear vetoed a measure aimed at phasing out individual income taxes while extending the state sales tax to more services. He also vetoed legislation that would add new rules and restrictions to Kentucky’s public benefits system.

The GOP-dominated legislature will have a chance to override those vetoes and others when lawmakers reconvene next week for the final two days of this year’s session.