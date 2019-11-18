Bluegrass Bash brings a taste of Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – The bluegrass state is known for many things – including Kentucky bourbon and the world-renown Kentucky derby. What most people don’t see is the different cultures across the commonwealth.

The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center highlight’s different cultures throughout the commonwealth with this year’s Bluegrass Bash.

“We should kind of celebrate the foods and fun around the state of Kentucky. What this has boiled down to be is a wonderful fundraiser for us,” said Carol Allen the Executive Director of the museum and discovery center.

The museum staff transformed a once plain dining hall into an area where local individuals and businesses can discover the different cultures you don’t see every day.

“We’re trying to embrace all of Kentucky and they have all been… They’ve all responded so beautifully to us, so for that, we’re very thankful,” Carol Allen commented on the vendors available.

Amber Reeves, the museum’s marketing director, states “All of our recipes are from around the state of Kentucky all of the food that we’ve done is based on Kentucky, the commonwealth. We really wanted to bring it all together and just have a really fun Bluegrass Bash.”

The event not only featured delicious foods, but also specialty craft beer and wine. One of the craft beer experts talks about his expertise in bourbon and what brought him up to Ashland for this event.

“For me, being able to travel all over Kentucky and really meet everybody doing amazing projects that are community-based and positive and being able to collaborate in that way is amazing. Us sharing ideas and them sharing ideas and just supporting each other for Kentucky,” said Dave Bob Gaspar, a bourbon expert from Lexington.

All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center to help fund more exhibits and events based around Kentucky’s history.