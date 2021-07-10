Bluegrass state celebrates ‘bluegrass’ music

OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) – The Carter County Shrine Club had a huge turnout for this year’s 30th Annual Shriners Bluegrass Festival.

Last year’s event fell on the list of those canceled due to the pandemic. However, this year, the three-day festival was filled with campers ready to listen to bluegrass music and fellowship with other campers.

Show manager Ryan Barker says he was glad this year’s festival brought in one of their bigger crowds.

About six or seven years it’s been steadily making and to see this many people coming out, it’s just great. Ryan Barker, show manager

The event featured on-site camping, local food vendors, as well as artisan and organization booths. People of all ages came out to enjoy the nice weather and get back to some sort of normalcy.

It’s a nice way to socialize and get out instead of sitting inside the house. Seth Wells, Olive Hill resident



Bands in the festival had a huge audience this weekend. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

For those who’ve been attending the festival for years, this event is about more than just music. Morehead resident and longtime bluegrass fan, Kevin Roe, says he enjoys reuniting with his “bluegrass family.”

Many at the festival say if you’re a bluegrass fan, the tri-state is the best place to be.

