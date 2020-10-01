Bluegrass State reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reporting 17 more Kentuckians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state to 1,191 total deaths.

The governor also confirmed 910 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 69,728 cases since the pandemic began. 146 of those newly reported cases are in children 18 years old and younger. 524 Kentuckians are in the hospital, and 129 of those are in the ICU.

“As we rocket toward the highest week that I believe we will have had yet, and that happening back-to-back, we’ve got to change,” Beshear said. “We’ve got to have more people joining us, and in the major events that come up, we’ve got to do it right.

The Bluegrass State has conducted 1,483,960 COVID-19 tests with a positivity rate of 4.11%. At least 11,970 Kentuckians have recovered.

We are not out of the woods yet,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Public Health. “And when the governor announces these incredibly high number of cases that are going up week after week, let me just caution you, if this comes back to bite us, it can bite really hard and really quick.”

Kentucky has added Florida to it’s travel advisory list. Beshear says Florida is now on the list despite having a positivity rate below 15% due to fall break and limited restrictions in the state. Florida’s positivity rate is listed at 11.03%.

