Bodies of 2 women, 5 animals found at western Kentucky home

HENDERSON, KY (AP) – Authorities say two women and five animals have been found dead at a home in western Kentucky.

Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer tells news outlets that 61-year-old Jennifer Glunt and 55-year-old Robin Glunt of Henderson were found shot on Friday, and a weapon was located at the scene.

Farmer says autopsies are planned on Monday.

The bodies of four dogs and a cat also were found inside the home. Farmer says it wasn’t immediately clear how they died. Henderson police are investigating.