Kentucky

Body found buried in a backyard has been identified

Posted: Apr 06, 2019 03:30 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 06, 2019 03:30 PM EDT

WAYLAND, Ky. (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police confirmed Jordan C. Tackett from East Point has been identified as the victim in a murder case in Floyd County. He had been reported missing in February of this year. 

Wesley Martin from Wayland has been charged with murder in connection with this case.

The KSP opened a death investigation after discovering Tackett's body on April 4th in a secluded grave in the backyard of a residence in Wayland.   

Martin is lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.

 

 

