CARLISLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Nicholas County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased individual found after flash floods within the county.

The coroner’s office said the Carlisle Police Department received a distress call from 52-year-old Rosa Rowland on Friday morning. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas County Fire Department, and Nicholas County Search and Rescue were dispatched to her residence on West Headquarters Road, but downed power lines and flood waters impeded their rescue.

Once they made it to the scene, first responders said they found Rowland’s residence had been washed off its foundation. Search teams were dispatched, and reportedly found her body approximately 3/4 miles downstream in a field next to the Hooktown Branch of the South Fork Licking River.

Rowland was pronounced deceased by the Nicholas County coroner at around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Martha Drey, Rowland’s aunt, said the Sheriff’s Office told her Rowland called five times for help. Rowland was handicapped and had no way of helping herself out.

Drey could not get to her because she was flooded in herself. She also said Rowland was renting the house and it was condemned.

Previous story:

Nicholas County police confirmed a body was found in flash flood waters caused by heavy rains overnight.

Information is limited at this time, but authorities did confirm the Nicholas County coroner was on the scene.

A news release is expected to be released today regarding the incident. FOX 56 will update you with any new information when it becomes available.

The Nicholas Co. Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of Rosa Rowland, 52, of Nicholas County, Kentucky on Friday morning, July 28, 2023, following a flash flood. Carlisle Police Dispatch received a distress call from Ms. Rowland at her residence on West Headquarters Road (KY32/36). Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas County Fire Department and Nicholas County Search & Rescue were dispatched to the scene, but were impeded by flood waters and downed power lines. Upon arrival at the scene, Ms. Rowland’s residence at 2605 West Headquarters Road had been washed off of its foundation. Search teams were quickly formed and her body was found approximately 3/4-mile downstream in a field next to the Hooktown Branch of South Fork Licking River. She was pronounced dead by Nicholas Co. Coroner Emily Gaunce at 7:45 A.M.