Body found in Ohio River a week after boat accident

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say a body has been found in the Ohio River a week after a boat collided with a barge.

Louisville Metropolitan Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the body found Saturday about 30 miles from shore has not been identified.

News outlets report seven people were on the pleasure craft when the accident occurred April 17 near a boat dock in Louisville.

20-year-old Hayden Spencer of Louisville was killed and four others were injured. A seventh person remains missing. A cause of death for Spencer has not been released.

The accident, which remains under investigation, occurred at the end of the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks.