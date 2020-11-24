Bombshells & Ales give away 200 turkeys to laid-off workers in KY

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — A local restaurant gave away 200 uncooked turkeys to restaurant workers in the area who were laid off due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions today.
Laid-off workers in the Ashland area were able to pick up a turkey at Bombshells & Ales from Monday, Nov. 23.
Restaurants have been limited to outdoor dining, to-go and delivery due to COVID-19 restrictions set by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear from Saturday, Nov. 21- Sunday, Dec. 13.
“It’s hard to have a good Thanksgiving when you know that it’s going to be a hard Christmas because you’ve lost your job and a lot of servers work on tips. They make two dollars and sixteen cents an hour in the State of Kentucky. So those tips are crucial so it’s going to be a hard time for them for the next few weeks.”Christt Bare, Bombshells & Ales owner
There is a limit of one turkey per household and the most recent proof of employment in Kentucky is required to be eligible. Those picking up a turkey were required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
