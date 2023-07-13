MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A multistate investigation involving the sale of stolen human remains has ties to a Kentucky man.

The FBI has identified and arrested seven individuals across the country who were involved with a human remains trafficking network with ties to the Harvard Medical School mortuary.

According to FBI documents, agents searched the residence of 40-year-old James Nott in Mt. Washington on Tuesday and found his home “decorated” with a multitude of human remains, including 40 skulls, spinal cords, femurs, and hip bones.

Court documents said the investigation that led to Nott’s arrest began in June 2022, when police in Enola, Pennsylvania, received a tip of possible human remains located at 41-year-old Jeremy Pauley’s residence. During a search warrant, human remains, including organs and skin, were seized.

An investigation into Pauley’s Facebook profile, according to court documents, led to the discovery of an online network. It involved multiple individuals selling and trading human remains, all documented through Facebook messages.

As authorities searched Pauley’s messages, the FBI said a chat between him and William Burke was found. The messages detailed conversations between the two regarding the sale and shipment of human remains, with payment sent to Burke’s PayPal account.

FBI agents found that the Burke PayPal account was registered to James Nott, with an address of 303 Love Ave. in Mount Washington. It was this discovery that led to the search at Nott’s residence on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, an FBI agent asked Nott if anyone else was inside the apartment. Nott replied, “Only my dead friends.”

Over the course of the search, federal documents said that officials uncovered more than just human remains: an AK-47 that was leaned against Nott’s bed, a .38 special revolver, 23 magazines, inert grenades, and body armor plates, and a Harvard Medical School cadaver bag. Nott was prohibited from possessing a firearm in 2011 when he was charged with the possession of an unregistered destructive device and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of marijuana, according to the Department of Justice.

If convicted, Nott faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This is the only federal charge listed against Nott at the time and it is unclear if he will be prosecuted for his role in the trafficking ring.

Nott made his first appearance on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in the western district of Kentucky. He is currently in federal custody at the Oldham County Detention Center.