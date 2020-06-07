LOUISVILLE, KY (WLNS) – Border Patrol in Louisville intercepted an ancient amber glass bottle shipped from the United Kingdom to Colorado.
A subject matter expert found the antique bottle was from Iran and made somewhere between the 11th and early 13th centuries.
The shipment was seized for the Office of Foreign Asset Control Violations which prohibit importing goods or services from Iran.
“Indiscriminate vendors are often willing to overlook international safeguards that preserve the importance of keeping antiquities within their rightful community,” said Assistant Area Port Director Eugene Matho. “Our officers are trained to recognize antiquities and ensure their safety and sanctity from illicit traders. CBP is proud to return this artifact and help restore the Iranian cultural heritage.”
Generally, merchandise from Cuba, Iran, Burma (Myanmar) or most of Sudan is not allowed. Any merchandise from these countries requires a specific license from the Office of Foreign Assets Control.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Man breaks record by drinking liter of lime juice
- Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand announce $100 million donation over next 10 years
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 38,476 cases, 2,377 deaths
- Border Patrol seizes 1,000-Year-Old Iranian Artifact
- Authorities still searching for missing girl
- Videos: Tropical Storm Cristobal nears landfall in Louisiana
- Teen who spent 10 hours cleaning up after protest gifted car and college scholarship
- COVID-19 Cumulative Positive Percent Rate stays under 2%
- Kanawha County BOE to re-discuss decision on canceled graduations at meeting
- Outrage: Parents and students speak out about Kanawha County Schools graduation cancelation