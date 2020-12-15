Boyd County confirms another COVID-19 death

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Boyd County say another person has died due to COVID-19. The additional death brings the county to 38 deaths related to the virus.
The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center confirmed the death of a 74-year-old female.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, the county has reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, with 739 reported for the month of December. Health officials in Boyd County have reported 2,601 cases throughout the pandemic.
People with newly reported cases range in ages from 3-months-old to 72-years-old, one of whom is in hospital isolation.
1,355 people in the county have recovered from the virus.
