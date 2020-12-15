Boyd County confirms another COVID-19 death

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Boyd County say another person has died due to COVID-19. The additional death brings the county to 38 deaths related to the virus.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center confirmed the death of a 74-year-old female.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, the county has reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, with 739 reported for the month of December. Health officials in Boyd County have reported 2,601 cases throughout the pandemic.

People with newly reported cases range in ages from 3-months-old to 72-years-old, one of whom is in hospital isolation.

1,355 people in the county have recovered from the virus.