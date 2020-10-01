Boyd County confirms another COVID-19 death

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Boyd County health officials say another person has died due to COVID-19, bringing the county to 11 deaths related to the virus.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center confirmed the death of a 68-year-old male.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, Boyd County is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases, including a 9-month-old girl and an 11-year-old boy. All of the newly reported cases are in home isolation, according to county health officials.

Since the pandemic began, Boyd County has reported a total of 508 COVID-19 cases. 383 residents have recovered.

Boyd County is currently orange on the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard with 15.9 daily cases per 100,000 people. Orange means the county has accelerated spread with 10 to 25 daily cases per 100,000 people.

