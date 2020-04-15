Boyd County confirms two new COVID-19 cases, brings total to 27

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Boyd County officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases.

The two new cases, a 15-year-old girl and 42-year-old man, both in home isolation, bring the total confirmed cases to 27. Eight Boyd County residents have recovered from the virus.

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department officials say they continue to work on case contacts of positive cases.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories