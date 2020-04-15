Boyd County confirms two new COVID-19 cases, brings total to 27

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Boyd County officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases.
The two new cases, a 15-year-old girl and 42-year-old man, both in home isolation, bring the total confirmed cases to 27. Eight Boyd County residents have recovered from the virus.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department officials say they continue to work on case contacts of positive cases.
