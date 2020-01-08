Boyd County fiscal court approves second amendment sanctuary resolution

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WOWK) – On Tuesday, the Boyd County, Kentucky fiscal court voted to approve a second amendment sanctuary resolution. The resolution is considered as a defense against possible legislation that could limit access to guns.

Counties across the Commonwealth are taking action by warning politicians of political pushback that could result from supporting gun control legislation. The Boyd County fiscal court voted unanimously to pass the resolution. The action was greeted with applause from local supporters.

Judge-Executive, Eric Chaney tells us that the Constitution of the United States of America has only one interpretation.

I personally do not believe that the Constitution of the United States of America has any interpretation. I think that it was wrote the way it was for good reason and if it needed any further interpretation, the founding fathers would have put it in there. Eric Chaney, Boyd County Judge-Executive

The Boyd County fiscal court held a meeting around noon on Tuesday for discussion, then recessed until 6:30 p.m. The court then opened up the panel for public opinions. Several Boyd County residents spoke on their support, however, Chaney tells us that the court is open to all opinions.

It’s a public building. I wish everybody would come. We need to get everybody’s opinion. Eric Chaney, Boyd County Judge-Executive

The resolution will go into effect immediately. Other counties’ fiscal courts across Kentucky are starting discussions on a second amendment sanctuary for their counties.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.