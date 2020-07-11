Boyd County identifies man found in Ohio River

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County coroner has identified the man’s body that was found in Ohio River near Catlettsburg yesterday.

The man has been identified as 41-year-old Mitchell Dean of Huntington. Dean had been reported missing by his mother about five days ago.

