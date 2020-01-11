Boyd County is labeled as high intense drug trafficking area

Ashland, Ky. (WOWK) – According to the Ashland police department, Boyd County has been labeled as a “High Intense Drug Trafficking Area.” Ashland police tell us that they have installed a new drug task force to help combat the drug trafficking issue.

The announcement that Boyd County would be labeled as a HIDTA back in the Fall of 2019 quickly grabbed the attention of the Ashland Police Department. The police department began work with its new drug task force on January 1, 2020, and already the department is seeing success.

Donnie Ray Bryant

According to the Ashland police department, the task force has shown progress in an investigation involving a motorcycle gang. Ashland police say that Donnie Ray Bryant of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was arrested on his first offense for possession of a controlled substance on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The arrest occurred two weeks after the task force was introduced.

Anthony “Gibby” Gibbs

The task force is currently searching for Anthony “Gibby” Gibbs, a local motorcycle gang leader. Upon their search, the task force was able to find a quantity of methamphetamine, an unspecified number of guns, counterfeit money, gang paraphernalia, and cash at a house near Booth Quillen Road where Gibbs was living.

Boyd County residents tell us that the drug trafficking issue has affected the community on more levels than one.

I had a nephew. He was killed because of the drug traffick and it was because of what was going on, like in the Huntington area. He was one of the teenagers killed. Okay? And… They would have guns, they would kill just… Just because. Beth Dial, Boyd County Resident

If you have any information on where Gibbs is located, you are urged to contact the Ashland police department at (606) 327-2020. Check out the original story here.