Boyd County Judge requests National Guard’s help during ice storm

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney reached out to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to approve utilizing the National Guard during this week’s ice storms.

Chaney says this move will have the National Guard send two humvee units to assist those who need to be evacuated from homes stranded by power outages, impassable roads, and emergency medical requests.

If activated, the National Guard crews will be stationed at the warming shelter set up in the Boyd County Convention & Arts Center. National Guardsmen would also be staged at the Boyd County Road Department.

This request is in coordination with Tim England, Boyd County Emergency Management Director, and the state Emergency Management officials to better address the issues caused by the previous ice storm and issues that may come from impending storms.

Boyd County residents who need these services can reach out to Boyd County Emergency Operations Center at (606)-393-1801 or (606)-393-1842.