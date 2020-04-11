Boyd County, Ky confirms new COVID-19 case

BOYD COUNTY, KY – Boyd County officials confirm one new positive COVID-19 case, leaving the total at 24.

The 84-year-old man is currently in hospital isolation.

Boyd County officials tell residents to expect differences in total cases and the daily new cases for Boyd County Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announces during his daily press conferenced.

Typically, the local health department knows of the local confirmed case before the information is relayed to the state, they say.

