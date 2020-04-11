Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provides daily COVID-19 update
Coronavirus Updates

Boyd County, Ky confirms new COVID-19 case

Kentucky

by: Kimberely Blackburn, Digital Producer

Posted: / Updated:

BOYD COUNTY, KY – Boyd County officials confirm one new positive COVID-19 case, leaving the total at 24.

The 84-year-old man is currently in hospital isolation.

Boyd County officials tell residents to expect differences in total cases and the daily new cases for Boyd County Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announces during his daily press conferenced.

Typically, the local health department knows of the local confirmed case before the information is relayed to the state, they say.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories