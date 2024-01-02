BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Boyd County.

According to Boyd County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened near the 185 mile-marker of I-64 around 10:21 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Dispatchers say only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers tell WOWK 13 News the person injured was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries at this time.

The scene has now been cleared, according to dispatchers. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, Boyd County EMS, the Cannonsburg Volunteer Fire Department and the England Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.