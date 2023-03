11-year-old honored with proclamation in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, for performing CPR on grandmother (Photo Courtesy: City of Catlettsburg)

CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — An 11-year-old girl who saved her grandmother’s life by performing CPR on her was honored with a proclamation saying that March 21, 2023, is “Aubrey Johnson Day.”

According to the City of Catlettsburg, Mayor Faith Day presented the proclamation to 11-year-old Aubrey Johnson on Tuesday at a council meeting.

The city says Johnson’s grandmother went into cardiac arrest and, while waiting for an ambulance, Johnson performed CPR on her, saving her life.