ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—The Ashland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 2-month-old.

They say that the baby, Mylee, is being accompanied by 27-year-old Kayla Simpson, who left a facility in Ashland. They are both from Pike County, Kentucky, and they were last seen on the 2200 block of Central Ave. at around 11:15 p.m. on Monday.

Simpson is wanted on charges of custodial interference and wanton endangerment. She is white and stands about 5 ‘2″ tall. She has black hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a royal blue shirt. She has her upper left lip pierced.

APD says a light-colored pickup truck was seen leaving the area at the same time Simpson was last seen.

Anyone with information about the pair’s whereabouts should call 606-385-3273 or 911 in their area.