BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Several families are picking up the pieces Thursday after an overnight fire damaged five apartments in Boyd County.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Beech Street in Ashland.

Dispatchers say no one was injured in the fire.

The Ashland Fire Department and multiple other crews responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.