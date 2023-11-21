ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Holiday cheer is in the air in Ashland as the community kicks of the Christmas season with the annual Winter Wonderland of Lights parade!

The event has been going on for 35 years, and people lined the city’s streets to watch this year’s parade. The event has only grown throughout the years! The theme for this year’s parade was “Christmas at My House.”

The parade is part of the larger Winter Wonderland of Lights in Ashland’s Central Park and Downtown District. The lights will be on display through Jan. 1, 2024. Hours for the event are dusk to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and dusk to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

