ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Elks will be hosting their annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner this Thursday.

The free dinner will take place at the Elks Lodge at 900 Carter Avenue in Ashland. The dining room will open at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Organizers say around 8:30 a.m., they will start delivering to-go meals and people can start coming in for pick-up meals.

Organizers say in 2022, they served over 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to the community. The Elks say not only does the event offer a free Thanksgiving meal to those in need or spending the holiday alone, it provides people a chance to get to know and create bonds with their neighbors in the community.

While the meals are completely free to everyone, the organization does accept donations.