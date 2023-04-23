ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The city of Ashland, Kentucky, is showcasing local and nationwide Black history this weekend.

Saturday was a long-awaited day for many as the community gathered for the grand opening of the “C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum.” This was a dream that Darrell Smith says he wasn’t sure would happen.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m overwhelmed,” Smith said after the ribbon cutting Saturday afternoon.

Smith has been working on this project alongside Bernice Henry for almost a year. They both say seeing it finally come to fruition is “amazing.”

The history inside the former community center’s doors features glimpses into Ashland’s past. This includes the all-Black Booker T. Washington School where C.B. Nuckolls, who the building is named after, was the superintendent.

Henry went to school there, and she says it’s essential to teach everyone the history of how this community has grown through the years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“So we can actually teach everyone, young, old, and everyone in between, all about our culture our history, and what we have to be proud about,” Henry says.

The opening day event featured food, live entertainment and a quick look into all the museum will be offering the community.

When asked what he hopes to offer to the community through this museum, Smith said “Unity, bringing people together.”