ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray has retired after 32 years of service to the community.

According to the Ashland Fire Department, Chief Ray was a major influence on the department.

Ashland Fire Chief retires after 32 years (Photo Courtesy: Ashland Fire Dpeartment)

Ashland Fire Chief retires after 32 years (Photo Courtesy: Ashland Fire Dpeartment)

“Chief Ray was instrumental in the modernization of the fleet including the Engine 1, Engine 3, and Rescue 1,” the Ashland Fire Department said on Facebook. “During his tenure, the fire department secured $1.3 million allowing for additional technology and life saving equipment for firefighters and the community. Thank you for your service!”