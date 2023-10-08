ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The Black History Museum in Ashland, Kentucky, hosted some special guests from Charleston, West Virginia, this weekend.

Members of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club from Charleston traveled to the museum on Saturday, Oct. 7. The group rode in style, escorted through downtown Ashland by the Ashland Police Department.

The museum’s founders, Darrell Smith and Bernice Henry, surprised the group with a special display showcasing the history of the Buffalo Soldiers.

The Buffalo Soldiers were troops in the U.S. Army made up entirely of Black soldiers. The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum states that, originally, six all African American Army units were formed in 1866 – the 9th and 10th Cavalries, and the 38th, 39th, 40th, and 41st Infantry Regiments. The four regiments were reorganized into the 24th and 25th Infantry Regiments in 1869.

The troops first got the name “Buffalo Soldiers” during the wars with Native American tribes in the Great Plains. According to the National Museum of the United States Army, the Native American warriors first used the term to describe the “ferocity and tenacity” of the 10th Cavalry soldiers.

Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club has clubs in 48 different states.