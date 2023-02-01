ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Broadway performer Bernadette Peters is coming to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The theater posted on Facebook on Wednesday that she will be performing on April 21.

Peters’ career includes stage performances and film and television. Her stage performances include “Into the Woods” and “Sunday in the Park with George.” Early in her career, IMDb says she worked on “The Muppet Show” and “The Carol Burnett Show,” along with being in films like “Pennies from Heaven” and “Annie.”

Peters has won three Tony awards and a Golden Globe Award for “Pennies from Heaven.” She was nominated four times for a Grammy Award.